    • Kazakhstan confirms 1,373 more COVID cases, total at 1,368,205

    8 August 2022 08:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,373 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    301 fresh cases were reported in the city of Nur-Sultan, 202 in Almaty, 12 in Shymkent, 89 in Akmola region, 28 in Aktobe region, 12 in Almaty region, 24 in Zhetysu region, 26 in Atyrau region, 10 in East Kazakhstan region, 22 in Abai region, 40 in Zhambyl region, 49 in West Kazakhstan region, 327 in Karaganda region, 2 in Ulytau region, 63 in Kostanay region, 25 in Kyzylorda region, 16 in Mangistau region, 83 in Pavlodar region, 26 in North Kazakhstan region, and 16 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s tally to 1,368,205.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Coronavirus #COVID-19
