Kazakhstan confirms 1,128 more COVID cases, total at 1,369,333
9 August 2022 09:00

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,128 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

335 fresh cases were reported in the city of Nur-Sultan, 200 in Almaty, 9 in Shymkent, 65 in Akmola region, 13 in Aktobe region, 17 in Almaty region, 40 in Zhetysu region, 7 in Atyrau region, 17 in East Kazakhstan region, 27 in Abai region, 23 in Zhambyl region, 34 in West Kazakhstan region, 197 in Karaganda region, 17 in Ulytau region, 8 in Kostanay region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 80 in Pavlodar region, 11 in North Kazakhstan region, and 7 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s tally to 1,369,333.


