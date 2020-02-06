Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan condoles with Turkey over avalanche victims

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 February 2020, 16:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Akorda press service informs.

The President of Kazakhstan was deeply saddened by the tragic news of numerous human casualties and injured people as a result of an avalanche in the Turkish province of Van.

«Sharing your grief at this difficult moment, on behalf of all Kazakhstan people and on my own behalf, I express my deep condolences to you and the fraternal Turkish people. May the Almighty take the souls of the dead to paradise and give speedy healing to those injured,» the telegram reads.


