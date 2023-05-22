Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan concludes over $300mln worth of export agreements since start of year

    22 May 2023, 15:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has struck export agreements to the tune of over 300 million US dollars following its trade and economic missions since the beginning of 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kairat Torebayev, Kazakh vice minister of trade and integration, the country has conducted five trade and economic missions to Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Iran, China, and Uzbekistan since early 2023.

    «Following the trade and economic missions, export agreements to the tune of over $300mln were signed. Up to 300 talks have been held,» he said.

    The vice minister went on to add that as part of the trade and economic mission in Xi’an last week a showroom of Kazakhstani products was opened in the General Consulate of Kazakhstan in the city. The demonstration platform featured products of 30 associations of trade enterprises supplying oil and fat and meat products, pasta and confectionery, honey, alcohol, bran, juice, and so on.

    «There are plans to hold five more such missions by the end of this year,» said Torebayev.

    The country is to present its stands at the international exhibitions such as the Shanghai Import Food Exhibition, 8th China-Eurasia Expo in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China, and so on.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

