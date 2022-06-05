Kazakhstan completes voting in constitutional referendum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Voting in the referendum wrapped up in all regions of Kazakhstan as of 9:00 pm Nur-Sultan time, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At 9:00 pm Nur-Sultan time voting was completed at 1,858 polling stations in Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions. Five overseas sites also wrapped up their work. Voter counting process is underway.

Voting is still underway in 48 polling stations abroad.

As of 8:00 pm Kazakh capital time, 7,936,655 citizens cast their ballots or 67.65% of those voting.

As many as 10,012 polling stations were set up across the country for the referendum. 65 more sites were set up in 52 countries.



