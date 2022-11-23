Kazakhstan completes United Cup final roster in Australia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan became the last country to join 17 nations in the first edition of the United Cup next month, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Three Australian cities, namely Sydney, Perth and Brisbane, will serve as hosts of the brand-new tournament set to run from 29 December through 8 January.

Kazakhstan ended up in Group B where it will vie against Switzerland and Poland.

Team Kazakhstan features Alexander Bublik, Timofey Skatov, Denis Yevseyev, Grigory Lomakin, Yulia Putintseva, Zhibek Kulambayeva, and Gozal Ainitdinova.

Greece, Belgium, and Bulgaria will clash in Group A, while the US, Germany, and Czech Republic are set to test each other in Group C.

Group D includes Spain, Australia and Great Britain, whereas Group E features Italy, Brazil, and Norway. France, Croatia, and Argentina landed in Group F.





Photo: ktf.kz



