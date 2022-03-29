Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan completes evacuation of its nationals from Ukraine

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 March 2022, 18:18
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan conducted seven evacuation flights from Ukraine, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine.

Seven evacuation flights from the Polish city of Katowice were conducted. In total, 900 Kazakhstani nationals were evacuated from Ukraine, 743 of whom returned to Kazakhstan.

Requests of those trapped in blocked settlements and who could not leave Ukraine on repatriation flights will be considered on an individual basis, the embassy said in a statement.


