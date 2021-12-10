Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan completes EAEU bodies' chairmanship

    10 December 2021, 17:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan completes the honorary mission as the chair of the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the session of the Higher Eurasian Economic Council, Kazinform reports.

    Assuming the chairmanship the Head of State had determined five directions for joint work, namely, strengthening of industrial cooperation, lifting mutual sales barriers, development of transport and logistics infrastructure, digitalization and expanding of trade and economic relations with third countries.

    He highlighted sucessful realization of some of them. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the key directions of industrial cooperation were approved until 2025. «It is the foundational document that defines the industrial cooperation development vector for mid-term. The action plan for implementation of the key directions of the transport policy for 2021-2023 was also approved,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Economy Eurasian Economic Union
