Kazakhstan companies expanding in UAE market

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Arab Emirates provides its utmost support to Kazakh companies with the aim to promote exports by developing the most effective ways to enter the UAE market, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in UAE informs.

In this regard, the Chamber of International Commerce of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE, arranged the participation of a number of companies at the Private Label and Licensing Middle East 2019 exhibition in Dubai.

Madiyar Menilbekov the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE met in Abu Dhabi with Nuraly Bokeikhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazakhstan’s Chamber of International Commerce, as well as with representatives of KazakhstanI manufacturers «Asia Waters», «Optograd», «SONA Lab».

The meeting discussed the plans for promotion of mineral water, meat products and household chemicals labeled «Made in Kazakhstan» to the markets of the UAE and the neighboring Arab countries of the region.