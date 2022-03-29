Kazakhstan committed to peaceful settlement of international problems – Senate Speaker

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev addressed the participants of the jubilee session of the Council of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Almaty on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his remarks, Speaker Ashimbayev emphasized that CIS IPA contributes greatly to the betterment of national legislation as its participants discuss and develop joint measures in such spheres as migration, ecology, fight against terrorism and extremism.

Maulen Ashimbayev expressed gratitude to CIS partners for compassion and solidarity they had demonstrated to the people of Kazakhstan during the tragic January events.

He went on to brief those present on the ambitious reforms to build ‘a New Kazakhstan’ spearheaded by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In his words, Kazakhstan has embarked on a path towards building a social, just and democratic state and that most certainly will promote further development of parliamentarism in Kazakhstan and greater role of the Parliament in the country’s political system.

Speaker Ashimbayev regretted to admit that the jubilee session of the CIS IPA was held amid the unprecedented geopolitical tensions in the world.

He stressed that our country is committed to a peaceful settlement of international problems in line with international law and the principles of the UN charter, adding that Kazakhstan supports all efforts aimed at the promotion of negotiation process.



