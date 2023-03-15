Kazakhstan committed to holding election in compliance with national legislation and world standards - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The upcoming election of the deputies of the Kazakh Majilis and maslikhats is a milestone event, which embodies one of the most transformational periods in Kazakhstan’s modern history. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko said at a meeting with the representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This election is another step towards strengthening democracy. In fact, Kazakhstan has become a new state. The country is undergoing a comprehensive political modernization that is unique in its scope and depth. Despite internal and external challenges, our country has succeeded in the implementation of important reforms, and this is a vivid demonstration of that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is committed to his formula «Strong President – Influential Parliament – Subordinate Government,» Roman Vassilenko said.

According to him, the leadership of the country has a clear and firm intention to ensure non-stop progress and positive changes in preserving stability and unity in the state and society. The election will enable to accelerate the national modernization thanks to the renewed democratic mandate to carry out inclusive and large-scale reforms, he noted.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan is committed to holding the election in full compliance with the national legislation and best international practice.

Earlier it was reported, that 793 international observers had been accredited for the early election of the Majilis deputies in Kazakhstan. 131 observers are from 41 foreign states and 662 observers represent 12 international organizations.