Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakhstan commissions over 7.1 mln sq m of housing in 1Q

    24 July 2023, 13:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 7.1 million square meters of housing were commissioned in Kazakhstan in the first six months of 2023 which is 11.3 % more as compared to the previous year, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau.

    Abai region leads in construction growth rates with 56.3% followed by Shymkent with 43.4% and Zhetysu region with 39%.

    Since January this year, Kazakhstan put into service 16,667 homes. Of which 16,083 are single-family houses, 574 are apartment complexes. More than 63,100 apartments were commissioned countrywide which s 15.1% more against the last year.

    Besides, rural housing constructions also show growth of over 1.6 million square meters of housing built this January -June that is 10.7% more as compared to the same period of 2022.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Construction Regions Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital launches Comfortable School national project
    Turkistan region to build 7 more educational facilities
    24 new educational facilities to open doors in Akmola region
    New regional multidisciplinary hospital set to be built in Zhezkazgan
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people