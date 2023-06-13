Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023

    13 June 2023, 13:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported to the Government on the progress in housing construction industry in Kazakhstan in 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the session of the Kazakh Government, Minister Kuantyrov said over 5.5 million square meters of housing has been commissioned in January-May 2023, that is 15.4 per cent more compared to the analogous period of 2022.

    More housing was put into service in the cities of Shymkent, Almaty and Astana as well as Ulytau region, according to Kuantyrov in comparison to other regions of the country.

    He also added that the volume of gross output in agriculture has increased by 3.5 per cent.

    «Positive growth rates in agricultural industry have been recorded in 16 regions of Kazakhstan, especially in Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Akmola and Pavlodar regions,» he noted.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

