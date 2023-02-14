Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan commissions over 1mln sq m of housing in January

    14 February 2023, 16:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan recorded a 12.5% growth in construction works this January, Timur Zhakssylykov, the country's first vice minister of the national economy, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, the upward trend was reported in 15 regions of the country, including North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Ulytau, and Aktobe regions observing the highest growth in construction works.

    «In January this year, over 1 million square meters of housing, 39.6% more than last year's figure, were commissioned,» said Zhakssylykov at today's government meeting.

    He went on to note that the highest rates of housing commissioning were seen in Almaty and Atyrau regions as well as the cities of Almaty and Astana. Ulyrau region recorded a significant decline in housing commission.

    The economic growth stood at 5.6% in January. Manufacturing grew by 1.6%.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Construction Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Traffic restrictions in place on 9 road sections in 3 Kazakh rgns due to bad weather
    Indigenous heritage lives on as Rio turns 458 years old
    E Kazakhstan to build a new school
    Road closures in place in 3 Kazakh rgns as weather worsens
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9