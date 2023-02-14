Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan commissions over 1mln sq m of housing in January

14 February 2023, 16:13
Kazakhstan commissions over 1mln sq m of housing in January

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan recorded a 12.5% growth in construction works this January, Timur Zhakssylykov, the country's first vice minister of the national economy, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the upward trend was reported in 15 regions of the country, including North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Ulytau, and Aktobe regions observing the highest growth in construction works.

«In January this year, over 1 million square meters of housing, 39.6% more than last year's figure, were commissioned,» said Zhakssylykov at today's government meeting.

He went on to note that the highest rates of housing commissioning were seen in Almaty and Atyrau regions as well as the cities of Almaty and Astana. Ulyrau region recorded a significant decline in housing commission.

The economic growth stood at 5.6% in January. Manufacturing grew by 1.6%.


