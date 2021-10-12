Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan commissions over 10 mln sq m of housing in Jan-Aug 2021

    12 October 2021, 11:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Positive growth in construction in all regions of Kazakhstan was noted, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    There was a 9.7% increase in the amount of construction works done in the past 9 months of this year in Kazakhstan as construction has been demonstrating high growth rates.

    According to Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev, the positive growth in construction was seen in all regions of the country.

    Almaty city as well as Mangistau, Akmola regions saw the most rise in construction and assembly works.

    «The positive dynamics remains in the commissioning of houses. In January-August of 2021 a total of 10.4mln sq.m. of housing was commissioned growing by 8%,» said the minister.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

