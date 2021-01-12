Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan commissions above 15 mln sq m of housing in 2020

    12 January 2021, 13:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The volume of housing put into operation grew in 15 regions, Kazinform reports.

    Despite the current situation construction industry remains the key driver of the country’s economic growth. Construction volume index following the results of 2020 made 111,2%. 16 regions report the positive trend.

    15,336 mln sq meters were commissioned that is 116,8% against 2019. More than 140,000 apartments and single-family homes were built as of today. Volumes of housing commissioning grew as compared to the previous year in 15 regions of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Construction Regions Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil