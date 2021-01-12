Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan commissions above 15 mln sq m of housing in 2020

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 January 2021, 13:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The volume of housing put into operation grew in 15 regions, Kazinform reports.

Despite the current situation construction industry remains the key driver of the country’s economic growth. Construction volume index following the results of 2020 made 111,2%. 16 regions report the positive trend.

15,336 mln sq meters were commissioned that is 116,8% against 2019. More than 140,000 apartments and single-family homes were built as of today. Volumes of housing commissioning grew as compared to the previous year in 15 regions of Kazakhstan.


