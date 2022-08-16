Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan commissions 7 mln sq m of housing H1

    16 August 2022 11:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan commissioned 7.7 mln square meters of housing in the first half of 2022 that is 0.8% less as compared to the same period of 2021,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said.

    The volume of construction works grew by 8.6% in the said period. 17 regions reported growth. The most growth in building and assembly works was recorded in Almaty, Akmola, Ulytau regions, and Shymkent city. The volume of construction output declined in Mangistau, Abai, and Zhetysu regions.

    7.7 mln square meters were commissioned in January-June this year. The positive growth is fixed in 14 regions. The most indices were seen in Turkestan, Pavlodar, Kostanay regions, and the city of Shymkent. Ulytau, Zhetysu, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions, as well as Almaty and Nur-Sultan, reported a decrease in numbers.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

