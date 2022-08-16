Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government
Kazakhstan commissions 7 mln sq m of housing H1
16 August 2022 11:43

Kazakhstan commissions 7 mln sq m of housing H1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan commissioned 7.7 mln square meters of housing in the first half of 2022 that is 0.8% less as compared to the same period of 2021,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said.

The volume of construction works grew by 8.6% in the said period. 17 regions reported growth. The most growth in building and assembly works was recorded in Almaty, Akmola, Ulytau regions, and Shymkent city. The volume of construction output declined in Mangistau, Abai, and Zhetysu regions.

7.7 mln square meters were commissioned in January-June this year. The positive growth is fixed in 14 regions. The most indices were seen in Turkestan, Pavlodar, Kostanay regions, and the city of Shymkent. Ulytau, Zhetysu, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions, as well as Almaty and Nur-Sultan, reported a decrease in numbers.


Related news
We’re responsible for effective realization of reforms – Kazakh Government Head
Read also
Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
We’re responsible for effective realization of reforms – Kazakh Government Head
EMG geologists made great contribution to opening of major oilfields – Kazakh PM
Alikhan Smailov chairs meeting on Atyrau rgn’s social and economic development
Bridge between Brazil and Paraguay to be finished in November
Repairs underway on over 90 roads in Kazakhstan
Number of unemployed in Italy back under 2 million, ANSA
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive