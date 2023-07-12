Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan commissions 7.4 mln sq m of housing this year

    12 July 2023, 10:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan commissioned over 7.4 million square meters of housing for the past January-July,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov announced at today’s Government meeting.

    More than 7.4 million square meters of housing were put into service in January-June this year that is 11.8% more as compared to the pervious year. The highest rates were recorded in the cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Ulytau and Abai regions.

    The Minister added the agricultural output grew by 3.2%. East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Akmola and Pavlodar regions reported the most growth.

    Seven economic indicators showed positive growth in six regions, namely, Abai, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions and the cities of Almaty and Shymkent.

