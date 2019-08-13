Kazakhstan commissions 6.5M sq. m. of housing in 7 months

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 6.5mn square meters of housing were commissioned in Kazakhstan in January-July 2019 that is 96.3% against the same period in 2018, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

In general, 55,849 units of housing havebeen commissioned across the country (including 24,013 individual houses).

Kyzylorda (275.5%), Karaganda (193.6%)and Atyrau regions (129%) lead in housing commissioning paces. Slowdown has beenrecorded in Mangistau region (-30.4%) and Nur-Sultan (-12.5%), Shymkent (-34.4%)cities.