Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Housing Construction Development

Kazakhstan commissions 6.5M sq. m. of housing in 7 months

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 August 2019, 14:37
Kazakhstan commissions 6.5M sq. m. of housing in 7 months

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 6.5mn square meters of housing were commissioned in Kazakhstan in January-July 2019 that is 96.3% against the same period in 2018, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

In general, 55,849 units of housing have been commissioned across the country (including 24,013 individual houses).

Kyzylorda (275.5%), Karaganda (193.6%) and Atyrau regions (129%) lead in housing commissioning paces. Slowdown has been recorded in Mangistau region (-30.4%) and Nur-Sultan (-12.5%), Shymkent (-34.4%) cities.

Statistics   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital