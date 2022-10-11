Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan commissions 10.5mln sq m of housing in 9 mths

    11 October 2022, 21:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – In nine months of 2022, 10.5 million square meters of housing were commissioned in the country, Kazakh industry and infrastructure development minister Kairbek Usskenbayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the minister, positive trends in housing construction are reported in 17 regions of the country, except Mangistau, Karaganda, and Abai regions.

    In his words, 10.5 million square meters of housing were put into service in the country in the first nine months of this year. Countrywide, 88,312 houses have been built as of now. Housing commissioning rose in 15 regions, except for Mangistau, Atyrau, Ulytau, Abai regions and Astana city compared with 2021. Housing commissioning stood at 70% to the annual plan.

    Earlier it was reported that in January-September this year the economic growth was at 2.8% in Kazakhstan.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

