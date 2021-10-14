Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan commenced work to achieve Paris Agreement commitments – President

    14 October 2021, 19:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev touched upon the climate agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC), Kazinform correspondent reports.

    President Tokayev pointed out the EAEU climate agenda reflects the commitment of its member states to the global ecological security goals and transition to a low-carbon development path.

    He continued by emphasizing that Kazakhstan has already commenced the work to achieve the Paris Agreement commitments in terms of the development of the long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

    The Head of State confirmed that Kazakhstan has developed the draft doctrine on achieving the carbon neutrality by 2060.

    It bears to remind that President Tokayev chaired the virtual meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) on Thursday.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

