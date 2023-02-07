Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan collects 480 thou tons of rice in 2022 - Agriculture Ministry

7 February 2023, 17:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan harvested 486 thousand tons of rice last year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the country's Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev, rice stocks in the domestic market is estimated at 81.1 thousand tons as well as ready rice products at 27.7 thousand tons. The country also has 111.3 thousand tons of unprocessed rice at its disposal.

Kazakhstan exported 109 thousand tons of rice last year, according to the State Revenue Committee.

The minister said the total volume of stocks ensures the country's rice needs are fully met until the next harvest.


