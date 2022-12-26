Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan collects 4 medals at 2022 Asia Archery Cup in UAE

    26 December 2022, 17:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Ilfat Abdullin won gold in the Recurve Men event at the 2022 Asia Archery Cup, Leg 3, in Sharjah, the UAE, Kainform has learned from the Kazakhstan Archery Federation.

    Abdullin took home gold after outscoring Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel of Bangladesh 6-4.

    Abdullin helped his teammates Sanzhar Mussayev and Zhanbyrbai Dauletkeldi clinch bronze the Recurve Men Team event.

    Roksana Yunussova and Akbarali Karabayev scooped silver in the Compound Mixed Team event.

    The Kazakh Compound Women Team consisting of Viktoriya Lyan, Diana Makarchuk and Roksana Yunussova hauled bronze.

    Team Kazakhstan represented by 16 athletes was placed 4th in the overall medal tally.

    Photo: instagram.com/drs_kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    36 sports facilities built in Atyrau region in 2022
    New Opportunities of Kazakhfilm Film Studio
    Shymbulak named most popular CIS ski resort for winter holidays
    Over 5 mln foreigners entered Kazakhstan this year
    Popular
    1 December 26. Today's Birthdays
    2 Kazakhstan confirms 163 new COVID cases over 24 hr
    3 December 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Kazakh President signs youth policy law
    5 Atyrau region creates over 24,000 jobs