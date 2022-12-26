Kazakhstan collects 4 medals at 2022 Asia Archery Cup in UAE

26 December 2022, 17:09

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Ilfat Abdullin won gold in the Recurve Men event at the 2022 Asia Archery Cup, Leg 3, in Sharjah, the UAE, Kainform has learned from the Kazakhstan Archery Federation.

Abdullin took home gold after outscoring Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel of Bangladesh 6-4.

Abdullin helped his teammates Sanzhar Mussayev and Zhanbyrbai Dauletkeldi clinch bronze the Recurve Men Team event.

Roksana Yunussova and Akbarali Karabayev scooped silver in the Compound Mixed Team event.

The Kazakh Compound Women Team consisting of Viktoriya Lyan, Diana Makarchuk and Roksana Yunussova hauled bronze.

Team Kazakhstan represented by 16 athletes was placed 4th in the overall medal tally.

Photo: instagram.com/drs_kz