Kazakhstan co-sponsors UNGA resolution deploring desecration of religious symbols

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan became a co-author of the UN General Assembly resolution deploring desecration of religious symbols, together along with other 47 member countries of the UN, Kazinform reports with reference to the MFA press office.



As reported, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution aimed at development of the inter-faith dialogue and countering incitement on hatred.

The document strongly deplores ''all acts of violence against persons on the basis of their religion or belief, as well as any such acts directed against their religious symbols, holy books, homes, businesses, properties, schools, cultural centers or places of worship.»

The decision was taken after a series of burnings and desecrations of the holy Quran in European countries.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers the acts of burning the Quran in some Northern European countries as unacceptable provocations aimed at escalating the tension in the modern world and undermining trust among the peoples and states.