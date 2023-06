Kazakhstan clinches gold at Asian Greco-Roman Championship

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Sultan Assetuly won the title of the Asian Greco-Roman Championship in the men’s 63 kg weight category, Olympic.kz reports.

Sultan Assetuly clinched the win in the bout vs Iranian Meisam Dalkhani.

As earlier reported, Almaty is playing a host to the Asian Greco-Roman Championship.