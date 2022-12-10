Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan clinches 1st medal at 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Colombia

10 December 2022, 12:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani weightlifter Alexey Churkin claimed bronze at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombia, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Churkin scored bronze in the Men’s -73kg weight class after lifting a total of 323 kg in clean and jerk.

Gold went to Rahmat Abdullah of Indonesia (352kg). His compatriot Rizki Juniansyah settled for silver (347kg).

Alexey Churkin happens to be the silver medalist of the 2022 Junior World Championships in Greece in May 2022.

Earlier Kazinform reported that another Kazakhstani weightlifting Alri Chontey left the tournament in Colombia emptyhanded taking the 4th place in the Men’s 55kg event.


Photo: sports.kz
News