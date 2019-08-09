Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan clinches 10 medals at Asian Junior Boxing Championship

    9 August 2019, 11:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Asian Junior Boxing Championship came to an end in Kuwait.

    Kazakhstan’s Batyrkhan Seitenov won the championship title in the 67 kg final event, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

    Yerdos Sharipbekadded another gold medal to the country’s tally in the 70 kg weight class. ViktorLitvinov grabbed silver, while Damir Baipakov, Amir Seilkhan, BakhtiyarAnarbayev, Darkhan Nurzhigit, Sultan Moldash, Zhasulan Abdolda, ZhandosYersultanov took bronze medals.

    Following theresults, Kazakhstan ranked second in the overall standings.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

