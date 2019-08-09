Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan clinches 10 medals at Asian Junior Boxing Championship

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 August 2019, 11:47
Kazakhstan clinches 10 medals at Asian Junior Boxing Championship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Asian Junior Boxing Championship came to an end in Kuwait.

Kazakhstan’s Batyrkhan Seitenov won the championship title in the 67 kg final event, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

Yerdos Sharipbek added another gold medal to the country’s tally in the 70 kg weight class. Viktor Litvinov grabbed silver, while Damir Baipakov, Amir Seilkhan, Bakhtiyar Anarbayev, Darkhan Nurzhigit, Sultan Moldash, Zhasulan Abdolda, Zhandos Yersultanov took bronze medals.

Following the results, Kazakhstan ranked second in the overall standings.

Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy