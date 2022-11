13 October 2022, 16:43

Kazakhstan claims win at ITF Asian U14 Championships 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Arina Gogulina and Albina Kakenova brought Kazakhstan gold medals at the ITF Asian U14 Championships 2022 in Thailand, Kaiznform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan claimed first place on the standings at the ITF Asian U14 Championships 2022. Kazakhstani Albina Kakenova, Ariana Gogulina, Arseniy Trebukhin, and Olzhas Yessenaly brought their team victory.

Photo: ktf.kz