    Kazakhstan claims silver at ISU Junior Speed Skating Championships

    13 February 2023, 08:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The team of Kazakhstan claimed a silver medal in the women’s team sprint at the 2023 ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating held in Inzell, Germany, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh team consists of Alena Lifatova, Arina Ilyachsehenko, Alina Dauranova.

    The Netherlands won gold, while the Italian team pocketed bronze.

    As earlier reported, Alina Dauranova swept silver in the women’s 1000 meters and bronze in the 500 meters.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstani Denis Nikisha sealed first in the overall standing of the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup 2022/23.
    Photo: sports.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan Speed Skating
