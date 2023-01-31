Kazakhstan claims men’s 10m air rifle silver at ISSF World Cup Rifle and Pistol 2023 in Indonesia

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan grabbed men’s 10m air rifle silver at the ISSF World Cup Rifle and Pistol 2023 held in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakh team made up of Nikita Shakhtorin, Konstantin Malinovskiy, and Islam Satpayev claimed a silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle competition at the ISSF World Cup Rifle and Pistol 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia

Photo: olympic.kz