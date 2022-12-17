Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan claims its first-ever gold at FIS Para Nordic World Cup

    17 December 2022, 10:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov claimed gold in the 10km individual competition at the FIS Para Nordic World Cup event for cross country skiing and biathlon taking place in Vuokatti, Finland, Kazinform reports.

    Para biathlete Yerbol Khamitov brought the first-ever World Cup gold for Kazakhstan after finishing the 10km individual competition with a result of 32:37.0.

    Coming in second was Ukrainian Taras Rad with a time of 33:41.6. His compatriot Alexander Aleksic finished third with a result of 33:50.7.

    The FIS Para Nordic World Cup event for cross country skiing and biathlon takes place on December 7-19, 2022, in Vuokatti, Finland. Khamitov already claimed silver in the 5km cross-country skiing and bronze in the 10km individual competition. Another Kazakhstani para biathlete Alexander Gerlits won a bronze medal in the 12.5km race.


    Photo: gov.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with Competition Protection and Development Agency Chairman Marat Omarov
    Kazakhstani biathlete wins silver at IBU Junior Cup in Italy
    Kazakh skier hauls bronze at FIS European Cup in Finland
    Kazakhstani skier claims silver at FIS Para Nordic World Cup
    Popular
    1 Energy cooperation with Kazakhstan discussed in Romania
    2 Kazakhstan celebrates 3rd win in IIHF U18 World Championship Division I
    3 Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Kazakhstan’s Independence Day
    4 Italy’s population has shrunk more, aged further - ISTAT
    5 Almaty-Xian passenger flight to be launched