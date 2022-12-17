Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan claims its first-ever gold at FIS Para Nordic World Cup

17 December 2022, 10:10
Kazakhstan claims its first-ever gold at FIS Para Nordic World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov claimed gold in the 10km individual competition at the FIS Para Nordic World Cup event for cross country skiing and biathlon taking place in Vuokatti, Finland, Kazinform reports.

Para biathlete Yerbol Khamitov brought the first-ever World Cup gold for Kazakhstan after finishing the 10km individual competition with a result of 32:37.0.

Coming in second was Ukrainian Taras Rad with a time of 33:41.6. His compatriot Alexander Aleksic finished third with a result of 33:50.7.

The FIS Para Nordic World Cup event for cross country skiing and biathlon takes place on December 7-19, 2022, in Vuokatti, Finland. Khamitov already claimed silver in the 5km cross-country skiing and bronze in the 10km individual competition. Another Kazakhstani para biathlete Alexander Gerlits won a bronze medal in the 12.5km race.


Photo: gov.kz

Related news
Tokayev meets with Competition Protection and Development Agency Chairman Marat Omarov
Kazakhstani biathlete wins silver at IBU Junior Cup in Italy
Kazakh skier hauls bronze at FIS European Cup in Finland
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan  
Read also
Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up as Kazakhstan marked its independence
We’ll always honor courage of heroes and commemorate victims of December events – Kazakh President
Kazakhstan celebrates 3rd win in IIHF U18 World Championship Division I
Almaty to host ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup
COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan
Energy cooperation with Kazakhstan discussed in Romania
President Tokayev extends Independence Day congratulations
Assets worth over KZT600bn returned to State in 11 mths – Anti-corruption Agency Head
News Partner
Popular
1 Energy cooperation with Kazakhstan discussed in Romania
2 All schools in Kyrgyzstan transferred to online
3 Kazakhstan celebrates 3rd win in IIHF U18 World Championship Division I
4 Almaty to host ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup
5 Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Kazakhstan’s Independence Day

News