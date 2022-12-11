Kazakhstan claims gold at the 2022 IESF World Esports Championships in Bali

11 December 2022, 10:32

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Team Kazakhstan claimed the PUBG Mobile esports title at the 2022 IESF World Esports Championships in Bali, Indonesia. Damir AXZCER Omarov, Bakytzhan PUNCHER Elmenbet, Daniyar TEAQ Konakbai, and Arman PSIX Chamani can now proudly call themselves world esports champions, Kazinform has learned from the Qazaq Cybersport Federation.

The team of the Qazaq Cybersport Federation joined the major IESF WEC in Bali as the Asia Qualifier. The event in Bali brought together cyber athletes from 106 countries and ran from December 1 through 10.

Executive director of the Qazaq Cybersport Federation Kazbek Zhangaziyev says this is the first win for Team Kazakhstan in PUBG Mobile category at such a prestigious tournament.

After 15 matches Team Kazakhstan earned 193 points propelling it to the top of the medal tally and scooping the prize of $50,000. The Kazakh squad outperformed Team Brunei placed 2nd and Team Jordan ranked 3rd. Team Saudi Arabia and hosts Team Indonesia are ranked 4th and 5th, respectively.