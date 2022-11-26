Kazakhstan claims gold at IBA World Boxing Championships in Spain

26 November 2022, 10:15

LA NUCIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elina Bazarova won gold at the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Elina Bazarova defeated Germany's Chrisovalantou Koutsochristou by a unanimous decision of the judges 5-0 in the 54kg final. The German suffered two knockdowns in the first round of the bout.

Photo: sports.kz