Kazakhstan claims bronze at Asian U19 Beach Volleyball Championships

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 July 2021, 18:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 3rd Asian Women and Men’s U19 Beach Volleyball Championships was held on July 3-6 in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

According to the press service of Kazakhstan’s Volleyball Federation, the country was represented by four pairs – two women’s and two men’s ones. Those representing Kazakhstan were Laura Kabulbekova, Nadezhda Ivanchenko, Aisulu Mekhtarkyzy, Asemai Sabanbayeva, Darkhan Amanzholov, Damir Lapov, Alexander Ketiladze, and Alexander Ismailov.

The Kazakhstani duo of Darkhan Amanzholov and Damir Lapov claimed a technical win over the team from Thailand 21-14, 17-8.


Sport   Events   Kazakhstan  
