22 September 2022, 17:56

Kazakhstan claims bronze at Asian Open Water Swimming Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Maria Fedotova won bronze at the 10th Asian Open Water Swimming Championships in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakhstani finished third in the women’s 5km event.

Yukimi Moriyama of Japan hauled gold, and Yin Nip of Hong Kong silver.

Kazakhstan’s Diana Taszhanova and Irina Arkhipova finished fifth and seventh, respectively.

Photo: olympic.kz