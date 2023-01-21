Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan claims another medal at 2023 FISU World University Games

21 January 2023, 11:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan claimed sixth medal at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Danil Vasilyev and Sergei Tkachenko of Kazakhstan brought Kazakhstan silver with total 470.5 points in the ski jumping men’s team final round at the FISU World University Games in Lake Placid. Gold went to Austria scoring a total of 470.3 points. Japanese athletes were third with 452.9 points.

Another Kazakh team including Svyatoslav Nazarenko and Nikita Devyatkin ranked seventh with a score of 381.7 points.

It is worth to note that biathletes Vadim Kurales and Bekentai Turlubekov as well as skier Danil Vasilyev brought Kazakhstan gold medals. Biathlete Alexander Mukhin and women’s cross-country skiing team settled for bronze.

Earlier it was reported Kazakhstan won the cross-country skiing ladies’ 3x5km relay bronze.

78 athletes represent Kazakhstan at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games in 10 sports: biathlon, ice hockey, short-track, figure skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, snowboard, and Alpine skiing.

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is an eleven-day competition, featuring 1,443 athletes aged 17-25 from 595 universities of 43 countries. The competition consists of 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.

The event is to run through January 22, 2023.


Photo: sports.kz

Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan  
