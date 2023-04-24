Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships

    24 April 2023, 17:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan finished the FIDE World School Chess Championships 2023 held on April 14-22 in Rhodes, Greece with a total of nine medals, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry.

    The Kazakhstani squad claimed a total of two gold, two silver, and five bronze medals at the tournament, which brought together more than 500 chess players aged 7-17.

    Kazakhstan’s Alanna Berikkyzy became the G09 world champion, after winning 8 out of 9 games, Swiss system. The Kazakhstani current ranks first in the FIDE G09 ranking.

    Amina Kairbekova of Kazakhstan hauled the second gold for her country, being victorious in 8 games in the U17 category. The Kazakhstani left behind Turkish Zeynep Ciftci (7.5 points) and Elifnaz Akat (6.5 points).

    Nurali Nurshin (U07), Aisultan Bisaliyev (U09) brought Kazakhstan silver medals. Rizat Ulan (U07), Alimzhan Zhauynbai (U09), Danis Kuandykuly (U11), Edgar Mamedov (U13), and Daliya Diaskyzy (G11) of Kazakhstan won bronze.

    Coming in second in terms of the number of medals was the Turkish team with three gold, two silver, and two bronze medals. Mongolia claimed the third place with two gold, three silver, and one bronze.

