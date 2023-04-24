Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 April 2023, 17:12
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan finished the FIDE World School Chess Championships 2023 held on April 14-22 in Rhodes, Greece with a total of nine medals, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry.

The Kazakhstani squad claimed a total of two gold, two silver, and five bronze medals at the tournament, which brought together more than 500 chess players aged 7-17.

Kazakhstan’s Alanna Berikkyzy became the G09 world champion, after winning 8 out of 9 games, Swiss system. The Kazakhstani current ranks first in the FIDE G09 ranking.

Amina Kairbekova of Kazakhstan hauled the second gold for her country, being victorious in 8 games in the U17 category. The Kazakhstani left behind Turkish Zeynep Ciftci (7.5 points) and Elifnaz Akat (6.5 points).

Nurali Nurshin (U07), Aisultan Bisaliyev (U09) brought Kazakhstan silver medals. Rizat Ulan (U07), Alimzhan Zhauynbai (U09), Danis Kuandykuly (U11), Edgar Mamedov (U13), and Daliya Diaskyzy (G11) of Kazakhstan won bronze.

Coming in second in terms of the number of medals was the Turkish team with three gold, two silver, and two bronze medals. Mongolia claimed the third place with two gold, three silver, and one bronze.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Chess  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
May 1. Today's Birthdays
May 1. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day