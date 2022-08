18 July 2022 19:45

Kazakhstan claims 7 medals at Zouhaier Sghaier in Tunisia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh men’s freestyle athletes won seven medals at the Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series 2022 wrestling event in Tunis, Tunisia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan's Azamat Dauletbekov and Abdymanap Baigenzheyev won men's 86 and 92kg gold, respectively.

Talgat Syrbaz (70kg), Bolta Sakayev (79kg), and Mamed Ibragimov (97kg) clinched silver.

Adlan Askarov (65kg) and Alisher Yergali (125kg) settled for bronze.

The Kazakh men's freestyle wrestling team was 3rd on the medal table.









Photo:olympic.kz