Kazakhstan claims 5 medals at taekwondo event in Serbia

31 October 2022, 16:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh taekwondo players won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals at the Serbia Open G-2 in Belgrade, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Gazez Nurbek of Kazakhstan won the 58kg gold medal at the tournament.

Yelzhan Yelshibai (under 58kg) and Adilet Bazarbayev (under 63kg) took second place.

Kazakhstan’s Aidana Kumartayeva and Yerldar Birimbay won 46kg and 68kg bronze medals at the Serbia Open G-2.


Photo: sports.kz




