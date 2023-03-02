Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan claims 3rd medal at Dubai 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix

    2 March 2023, 13:56

    DUBAI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Ravil Mansurbayev captured gold in the men’s shot put event at the Dubai 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix, Kazinform reports.

    Mansurbayev claimed the gold medal with a result of 14,43m in the F-46 category. Silver went to Chinese para-athlete (14.28m). Kuwaiti para-athlete settled for bronze (13.39m).

    This is the third medal for Team Kazakhstan at the Dubai 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix. Rifat Khabibullin took home gold in men’s javelin F64 class event, while Dastan Mukashbekov hauled silver in the men’s shot put event.

    The Dubai 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix ran from February 26 through March 1, 2023 bringing together 545 para-athletes from 61 countries.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan
