    Kazakhstan claims 3 medals at 2023 IBSA Judo Grand Prix Portugal

    1 February 2023, 15:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes won two gold and one bronze medals at the 2023 IBSA Judo Grand Prix held in Almada, Portugal, Kazinform cites the press service of the Committee of Sports and Physical Culture of the Culture and Sports Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s Anuar Sariyev, 2020 Summer Paralympics silver medalist, claimed the 60kg (J2) gold after defeating Georgian para judoka Nukri Migrijanashvili in the final bout.

    Para judo player Olzhas Orazalyuly brought Kazakhstan second gold in the 73kg (J2) category by winning Nathan Petit of France by ippon.

    Kazakhstani Yerlan Konkiyev settled for the +90kg (J2) bronze in the final.

    The 2023 IBSA Judo Grand Prix took place January 30-31 in Almada, Portugal, bringing together nearly 90 athletes from 22 countries.

    Photo: gov.kz

    Sport Kazakhstan Judo
