Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan claims 3 medals at 2023 IBSA Judo Grand Prix Portugal

1 February 2023, 15:17
Kazakhstan claims 3 medals at 2023 IBSA Judo Grand Prix Portugal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes won two gold and one bronze medals at the 2023 IBSA Judo Grand Prix held in Almada, Portugal, Kazinform cites the press service of the Committee of Sports and Physical Culture of the Culture and Sports Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s Anuar Sariyev, 2020 Summer Paralympics silver medalist, claimed the 60kg (J2) gold after defeating Georgian para judoka Nukri Migrijanashvili in the final bout.

Para judo player Olzhas Orazalyuly brought Kazakhstan second gold in the 73kg (J2) category by winning Nathan Petit of France by ippon.

Kazakhstani Yerlan Konkiyev settled for the +90kg (J2) bronze in the final.

The 2023 IBSA Judo Grand Prix took place January 30-31 in Almada, Portugal, bringing together nearly 90 athletes from 22 countries.

Photo: gov.kz


Related news
2023 Paris Grand Slam: Judoka Abuzhakynova brings bronze to Kazakhstan
Kazakh judoka Shamshayev claims bronze at Paris Grand Slam
Most gold sold in Brazil in 2021 may be illegal
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Judo  
Read also
Over 1,500 Kazakhstanis still treated for COVID-19
Number of COVID-19 cases down in Kazakhstan
2023 Paris Grand Slam: Judoka Abuzhakynova brings bronze to Kazakhstan
Kazakh judoka Shamshayev claims bronze at Paris Grand Slam
Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta
Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
Chile manages to tie Davis Cup Qualifier against Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
News Partner
Popular
1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
5 February 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

News